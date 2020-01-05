A 56-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman as she sat in her van outside his home near Roseau, Minn.

Angelo O. Borreson was charged Friday in Roseau County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the death Wednesday of 51-year-old Angela M. Wynne outside the home near Badger.

Borreson was arrested at the scene and remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 bail ahead of a March 16 court appearance.

Borreson told authorities that Wynne drove to the home in the 27800 block of County Road 4 that morning to help him get gasoline for his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Wynne arrived before Borreson was ready to leave and started yelling at him to hurry while honking her horn, the complaint continued.

Borreson said he went outside, shot Wynne multiple times with a shotgun and called 911. He also said that he did not mean for the gun to fire, the charges read.