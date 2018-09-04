Felony charges are expected this week against a motorist who hit an Amish buggy in southern Minnesota and killed one of the three occupants, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the man who died from injuries suffered in the Friday crash as William E. Stutzman, 21, of rural Harmony, Minn.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. on County Road 21 in Amherst Township, north of Henrytown, the Sheriff's Office said.

Stutzman died at a hospital in La Crosse. The others in the buggy, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were injured. The Sheriff's Office has yet to reveal their conditions or identities.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Canton, Minn., abandoned his car on nearby County Road 16 and ran, but a law enforcement K-9 soon found him in a hayfield next to a cornfield. He remains jailed Tuesday.

Court records show the man has convictions in Minnesota that include three for speeding and another for being a minor in possession of alcohol.