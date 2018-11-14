A motorist who struck a Savage squad vehicle is suspected of driving while intoxicated and striking a squad car that had stopped to assist a motorist Monday night on Hwy. 13.

Officer Alex Casey suffered noncritical injuries in the incident, which happened about 11:50 p.m. near Dakota Avenue, Savage police said in a news release.

Casey was in his squad and wearing his seat belt when an eastbound motorist hit the left rear side of his squad. Casey had stopped to give a stalled motorist jump start. He had positioned his squad car to shield that driver from being hit from passing motorists. After he was hit, Casey was able to steer his squad away from the stalled vehicle, the police department said.

Casey was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver who hit the squad was not hurt, but was arrested by the State Patrol and taken to the Scott County jail. The driver has not yet been charged.

Savage police said the incident serves as a reminder for motorists to follow the Ted Foss Move Over Law, which requires drivers on roads with two or more lanes heading in the same direction to move over one full lane when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road with their lights flashing.