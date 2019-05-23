A man allegedly brandished what appeared to be a weapon at a Metro Transit bus driver, threatened her and forced her to drive off her route, according to court records.

Christopher D. Stallings, 26, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of terroristic threats after the May 20 incident.

According to the criminal complaint: The bus driver told police that she was driving between Penn and Broadway avenues when Stallings boarded her bus around noon.

He told her that he wanted to go to “Transit,” and she told him the bus did not stop at the Brooklyn Center Transit Center. He allegedly disagreed loudly and sat in a seat.

“Defendant began swearing at the victim and threatened to ‘shoot up’ the area,” the complaint said. “Defendant then approached the victim and showed her an apparent firearm that was tucked into his trousers.”

Stallings allegedly threatened to kill the driver and told her to drive to the transit center. The driver followed his orders. The complaint did not say whether other passengers were on the bus.

About six minutes later, Stallings signaled the driver to stop and got off the bus. Surveillance video from the bus captured the incident.

Metro Transit police arrived at the scene and arrested Stallings, who was described as being “combative,” after a brief foot chase. They did not find a firearm.

Stallings did not have an attorney listed for his case.