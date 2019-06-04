The Minneapolis man accused of luring sex workers from online ads and raping them had additional cases filed Tuesday against him that stretch the time span of his attacks by many more months and bring the total number of victims to at least seven.

Kenyatta D. Buckles, 24, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with four new cases of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the earliest of the alleged attacks on escorts occurring in late 2017 or early 2018.

As the case file against Buckles continues to grow, police believe there are still more victims who have yet to come forward.

One investigator wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday that “there are numerous other victims in the ‘escort’ community that have been communicating amongst themselves on electronic or social media and describing being victimized in the same fashion. Most of these individuals have not yet made a report to police.”

Before the latest charges, criminal complaints filed against Buckles filed in March had the series of rapes starting no sooner than late 2018.

Police say Buckles’ actions have remained consistent over 14-plus months of finding escorts on sexually oriented websites, luring them to an address near his home, brandishing a gun or knife to rob them of their cellphones and raping them.

He allegedly records the rapes on his victims’ phones. He steals a credit or debit card and orders his victims to their knees and demands they count to 100 as he flees.

In the midst of this string of rapes, Buckles also robbed a man at gunpoint in the same part of the city in February of this year, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. He put a gun to the man’s head and took his wallet, cellphone and demanded his bank card pass codes before ordering his victim to kneel and count to 200 as he fled, the complaint read.

Buckles has been jailed since March and has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

In 2016, Buckles was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after a woman reported waking to him raping her following a gathering near the University of Minnesota. He went to trial, and a jury found him not guilty.

Prosecutors had another chance to see Buckles locked up in September 2018, when for a fifth time he was accused of violating terms of his probation stemming from his conviction for an armed robbery in Anoka County in 2013. He risked Judge James Cunningham imposing the 10-year stayed prison sentence after he was charged tampering with a motor vehicle.

Each time, however, Cunningham chose to continue the original probationary terms.