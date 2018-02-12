A 47-year-old motorist who has been caught multiple times driving drunk and without a license appears in court Monday on charges that he was intoxicated when he killed a 21-year-old man in a hit and run on a northern Minnesota highway.

Bruce A. Basswood, of Ponsford, Minn., was charged Friday in Becker County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash late last week that killed Joshua C. Jones, 21, also of Ponsford. The counts allege that Basswood was drunk and fled the scene.

He appeared in court Monday morning and remained jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Basswood has been convicted at least six times in Minnesota for drunken driving, with the first coming when he was 20 years old and most recently in June 2016.

He's also been convicted six times for driving after the state canceled his license, most recently in May 2017. In that case, Wadena County District Judge Waldemar Senyk sentenced him to a year in jail but set him free after he served one month and put him on two years' unsupervised probation.

The state Department of Public Safety said Monday that Basswood's license status is canceled, and court records revealed that he hasn't had a valid license in Minnesota since 1991.

The prosecution alleges that last week Basswood was driving a car east on Pow Wow Hwy. east of Pine Point about 7:25 p.m. Thursday when he hit Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene along eastbound shoulder by emergency responders.

Basswood and two other people, both passengers, were located at a home in Pine Point, and all were arrested. A preliminary breath test carried out by law enforcement revealed Basswood's blood alcohol content at 0.10 percent, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. He also admitted using methamphetamine a few days earlier.

While Basswood remains in custody Monday, the others were released pending further investigation.

Six drunken driving convictions is a far cry from the most in state history. Last fall, 65-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher collected his 28th drunken-driving citation after leving the New York Mills VFW. Bettcher, unlike Basswood, did have a valid license at the time.