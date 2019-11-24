A 31-year-old northern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in the high school where he was assigned.

Neil H. Dolan, of Shevlin, was charged last week in Clearwater County District Court with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the encounter in his Bagley High School office on June 1, 2017, the last day of classes for the year.

Dolan was arrested last week, posted bond and remains free ahead of a Jan. 2 court appearance. Court records show no attorney yet for him.

A girl last week alleged in an interview with a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigator that Dolan had sex with her in his office when she was 15 years old and in ninth grade, according to the charges.

Dolan was on duty at the time as the school resource officer, which requires him to be in uniform and carry his service revolver.

The specific counts note the age difference between Dolan and his accuser as well as his being in a position of authority over the girl.

Along with his law enforcement duties, Dolan was an assistant football coach for the high school.