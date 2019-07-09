A 22-year-old man out of jail after being charged with trying to sexually assault a woman he just met at a Minneapolis bar went on to rape two other women, prosecutors allege.

Johnny O. De Leon, of Minneapolis, is scheduled to appear in Hennepin County District Court next week in connection with the three sexual assault cases filed against him. In the meantime, he remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 bail.

De Leon's attorney, David McCormick, said Tuesday that his client "absolutely denies everything."

"He's been adamant with me," McCormick said. "He says no way, so we're going to fight."

The first attack occurred on Dec. 16, after De Leon met the woman at a bar on Lyndale Avenue S., according to the criminal complaint alleging second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His attempt to rape her on the ground behind a nearby home was thwarted when men came to her rescue and held De Leon until police arrived, the complaint read.

Bail for De Leon, who up to that point had no criminal history in Minnesota other than traffic tickets, was set at $75,000 by Judge Tamara Garcia. He was released 11 days later after paying $7,500 for a bail bond agency to put up the balance. Terms for his release included he remain law abiding as the case proceeds.

On May 19, less than five months later, De Leon picked up a woman along E. Lake Street and paid her for oral sex in the back seat of his car, according to a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. However, he then raped her before letting her out of the car, the complaint continued.

On June 17, De Leon was armed with a knife and a gun when he raped another woman, according to a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. He's accused of driving up to a woman who was walking along E. Lake Street to a grocery store and she accepted his offer of a ride.

He drove into a parking lot, pulled his knife and handgun, ordered the woman into the back seat and raped her, the charging document continued.

De Leon dropped off the woman, according to prosecutors, and she noted his license plate. Police arrested him at his workplace on June 25.

Two days later, Judge Garcia set De Leon's bail at the current $750,000 ahead of a July 15 hearing covering all three cases.