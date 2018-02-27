A woman was abducted at gunpoint from behind her Minneapolis apartment building late at night by a man and two teenage boys, raped by each of them in a wooded area, then driven 30 miles or more to Washington County before, barefoot and muddied, she fled and found help, according to charges.

Deonte D. Lawson, 23, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and auto theft in connection with the woman’s several hours of captivity in mid-October.

Lawson, who got out of prison nine months earlier for assault with a dangerous weapon, remains at large.

Charged with the same counts as a juvenile Monday was Darrius D. Freeman, 17, of Minneapolis. Freeman is in juvenile detention, and prosecutors said they will seek permission to try him as an adult.

The third suspect, also a juvenile, is known to authorities and charges against him are likely, the county attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Results of DNA testing on Lawson and Freeman proved a match with semen collected from the woman soon after the rapes, the charging documents read.

“This was a horrendous ordeal for the young woman and she rightly feared for her life,” County Attorney Mike Freeman said Tuesday. “She showed great courage and cleverness in finally escaping. Police did a good job of investigating, and we expect to prove the case in court and then ask for high sentences.”

According to the charges:

The 26-year-old woman called 911 within minutes of fleeing her captors in Scandia and said she was kidnapped by three males as she was getting something out of the trunk of her car late at night behind her Uptown apartment building.

The males forced her into the back seat at gunpoint and took her credit cards, at one point buying food from a White Castle.

They drove to a wooded area and she was raped by all three males, with two holding her down for the other. The woman believed she was still in Minneapolis at the time.

After being raped, the woman was dragged back into her car and driven to a rural area. She convinced Lawson that the car needed gas, prompting him to stop at Big Marine Lake Store in Scandia.

“At this point,” the charges read, “[the woman] was able to escape from the vehicle and run from her assailants into a nearby wooded area.” She hid behind a tree until the suspects left in her car.

The woman contacted two people living above the gas station, which was closed, and she used their phone to call 911.

Officers met with the woman, whose bare feet were muddy. Her clothes were dirty and she had cuts and small scratches on her hands and face.

Soon after she fled, the woman reviewed recent purchases on her credit cards and found several, including at the Walmart in Brooklyn Center.

Officers retrieved a surveillance image of two of the suspects at the Walmart, then sought help from other law enforcement agencies in identifying the man in the image with longer hair.

A Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy responded and said he recognized the shoes on the man and disclosed that he booked that person, Lawson, into jail about a week after the surveillance footage was captured.

Darrius Freeman was arrested that afternoon in the 4700 block of Beard Avenue S. after someone complained to police about a reckless driver. Officers located the car, which belonged to the victim, and Freeman in the driver’s seat.

He was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, where a credit card belonging to the woman fell from his pants as he was taking them off.