A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after botching a robbery in a central Minnesota apartment, according to charges.

Desmond O. Barzey, of St. Cloud, was charged Monday in Stearns County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Saturday’s killing in Waite Park of 19-year-old Bobby T. Williams, of St. Cloud.

Barzey, who fled to North Dakota, was captured early Sunday shortly after midnight by law enforcement who chased him down at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour until he rolled the vehicle he had stolen. He remains jailed in Bismarck awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud said that Barzey and Williams “were acquainted with each other” before the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint:

Barzey, armed with a 9-millimeter handgun, entered an apartment in the 460 block of Park Meadows Drive, where there were several people inside. He ordered everyone to the floor and told them to empty their pockets.

Williams threw a shirt at Barzey and moved toward him. Barzey shot Williams in the chest and fled. Williams was brought to St. Cloud Hospital by friends early Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead minutes later.

Law enforcement located Barzey driving a stolen SUV in the Bismarck area. Barzey sped away at speeds nearing 100 mph before his vehicle rolled numerous time and came to a halt. A 9-millimeter handgun was located in the vehicle.

Barzey recently lived in Coon Rapids and has a criminal history that incudes a robbery conviction in 2014 in Anoka County.