A 24-year-old was charged Tuesday with shooting another man over the weekend, then leading police on a high-speed chase through south Minneapolis before he crashing in a neighboring suburb.

Jesse F. Brown is facing charges of first-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, both felonies, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court. Brown, who was arrested after the chase Saturday, remains jailed Tuesday. Bail has not been set.

According to the complaint, the 30-year-old victim and several friends were walking in the area of S. Hennepin and Lagoon avenues in the Uptown entertainment district, about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when they encountered a group of women. An argument ensued, and Brown, who had intervened in the dispute, pulled out a shotgun and shot the victim in the leg and chest, police said. The victim's condition wasn't immediately known on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Brown jumped into an SUV and sped away, ignoring police commands to stop.

He then led officers on a short chase down Lake Street, running red lights and reaching speeds of 80 mph, which ended about a mile away in St. Louis Park, where he crashed at the intersection of Lake and Excelsior Boulevard, police said.

Brown, they said, then got out of the SUV and tried to flee on foot. He was arrested a short distance away after officers used a Taser on him, the complaint said. Officers later found a handgun capable of firing shotgun cartridges, according to the complaint.