Prosecutors have deferred charges against a 42-year-old man who allegedly evaded Champlin Park High School security to have sex with a 19-year-old special needs student in the school, authorities said Friday afternoon.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office originally had expected to file charges Friday afternoon, but prosecutors said about 4 p.m. that they are delaying charges to allow for more time to investigate the complex case. The suspect was expected to be released from jail Friday afternoon.

At a news conference earlier Friday, police said the student met the man through a social media app and they arranged a meeting at the school on Wednesday. The man bypassed the school office, which is a separate house located on campus, entered the school and met the student in a bathroom where they engaged in a sexual act, authorities have said. The two then separated, but later returned to the same bathroom to engage in sex again. The suspect was on campus for about 55 minutes, according to police.

Students noticed the man acting suspiciously about noon and contacted school officials who approached him, authorities have said. He tried to flee on foot but was held by a security guard, a teacher and staff until police arrived.

Due to the age of the student, police officials are assessing the ability of the student to consent, authorities said Friday.

Police said the man has a Washington state driver’s license and often travels around the country. There was some concern that he might try to flee the country.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District upped security measures following the breach. Visitors are now escorted throughout the school and the district will be reviewing its long-term security measures with the police department.