A hit-and-run driver was high on methamphetamine and fleeing sheriff's deputies in western Wisconsin when he fatally struck a motorcyclist from Stillwater, according to charges.

Brandon M. Lieffring, 37, of New Richmond, Wis., was charged Tuesday in St. Croix County District Court with first-degree reckless homicide and several other felonies in connection with the death of Dustin E. Kalland, 39, who was riding with other motorcyclists late Saturday afternoon in the Village of Deer Park.

Deputies were pursuing Lieffring on a report that he had violated a no-contact order by attacking his girlfriend, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lieffring remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of a July 23 court appearance.

According to the charges:

In violation of the court order, Lieffring was with his girlfriend Friday night at a hotel in Menomonie, where he was hitting her and demanding that she give him her SUV. The woman told police the next day what had happened.

Dustin Kalland Credit: Facebook

She later saw Lieffring with her vehicle and called law enforcement, which pursued him at speeds nearing 100 miles per hour on rural roads over a 10-minute span.

Lieffring passed several motorists as the pursuit wound through Deer Park before he slammed into a motorcyclist turning left with others at Main Street.

Lieffring ran from the scene but was quickly caught by deputies. Once captured, he admitted to using methamphetamine that day and to being a regular abuser.

Other charges against Lieffring include homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance; fleeing police and causing a death; driving with a suspended license and causing a death, and possessing drug paraphernalia.