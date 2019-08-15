A Brooklyn Park man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into an 11-year-old girl who had just gotten off a school bus.

Gregory J. Garth, 50, was charged last month in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol and one count of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of drugs.

The charges said that as of July, the girl was using a feeding tube to eat and “is expected to suffer permanent memory loss and permanent, protracted left side weakness.”

According to the criminal complaint: Garth struck the girl about 4:50 p.m. on May 3 near the intersection of Penn Avenue N. and 23rd Avenue N. in Minneapolis.

Several witnesses, including a school bus aide, told police that the girl got off the bus and was walking westbound across Penn Avenue when a Saturn passed the bus and struck her.

The girl was thrown against the car’s windshield, into the air and landed in the street.

The bus driver had not activated the bus’s stop arm or flashing lights because the stop was a “temporary” stop, the charges said.

The girl suffered a skull fracture, bleeding outside the surface of her brain and a broken leg, among several other injuries.

She underwent emergency surgery to remove two parts of her skull to relieve pressure caused by the swelling of her brain. A third surgery was later required because of ongoing swelling.

Garth stopped at the scene. Officers who spoke with Garth smelled alcohol on his breath and he allegedly showed other signs of impairment, but he denied drinking, according to the complaint.

A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .07. The legal limit to drive is .08. Toxicology results showed that he had alcohol, the chemical compound found in marijuana and cocaine in his blood.

Garth remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail and has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Aug. 26. His criminal record includes convictions for third-degree drunken driving and domestic assault.

