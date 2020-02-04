A Cottage Grove police officer assigned to Park High School was charged Tuesday with sexually touching seven female students ranging in age from 13 to 17 and soliciting one teen multiple times for nude photos.

Adam G. Pelton, 40, of River Falls, Wis., was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with incidents stretching from Sept. 1 2018 until Oct. 4, 2019, about the time he went on administrative leave from the Police Department.

Pelton appeared Tuesday in Washington County District Court, and remained jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail ahead of a March 2 court appearance. Messages were left with attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Cottage Grove Police Chief Pete Koerner said in a statement following the charges that “as soon as allegations were brought forth, [the Police Department] responded immediately with a preliminary investigation. Within 24 hours, the case was turned over to an outside agency to conduct an independent investigation.” He otherwise declined to comment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Reports by several students of “inappropriate sexual contact” initiated by Pelton prompted authorities to ask the Apple Valley Police Department to investigate and find out that students alleged that Pelton repeatedly initiated hugs with them during which he would touch their buttocks over their clothing.

Adam Pelton

Most of these interactions occurred in Pelton’s private school office, which lacked video surveillance. However, video was located of Pelton initiating hugs with female students in the halls.

Several students also reported that Pelton would often call or refer to them as “beautiful” and “sweetheart.” One of them disclosed that he would call her beautiful and told her if he were her age, he would date her. She also said Pelton sent her Snapchat messages over summer break, with one of them saying he made lunch plans with her.

Another student stated that Pelton would rest his hand on her buttocks four to five days a week during school while receiving a hug. She also reported receiving three requests over Snapchat to send him nude photographs, which the student never sent.

When questioned during the investigation, Pelton denied touching any student’s buttocks. He also initially denied asking any student for nude pictures, but later acknowledged asking one student for such pictures after she graduated from high school “as a joke.”

To avoid any potential conflicts of interests, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which is being investigated by the Apple Valley Police Department.