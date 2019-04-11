A 19-year-old man has been charged with felony drunken driving for striking another car in St. Paul last week and killing the other driver, according to charges.

Jose O. Vasquez-Guillen, of St. Paul, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on April 3 south of the St. Paul Downtown Airport near Concord and Page streets.

The collision about 1:30 a.m. left Mark J. O'Gara, 52, of St. Paul, dead at the scene.

The charges say that Vasquez-Guillen's blood alcohol content about two hours after the crash was 0.149, well above the legal limit for anyone 21 and older to drive in Minnesota.

Vasquez-Guillen, who's never been issued a Minnesota driver's license or state identification card, was jailed shortly after the crash.

He's now in federal custody for what authorities call an immigration hold, according to the criminal complaint. Kenny O'Gara, one of Mark's sons, said police told him that Vasquez-Guillen is from Mexico and in the country illegally.

Mark O’Gara

O'Gara, born on Christmas Day 1966 and a St. Paul Central High School graduate, leaves behind a wife, 10 children and six grandchildren.

Vasquez-Guillen was speeding in a Honda southeast on Concord that hit O'Gara's Saturn as it was leaving a driveway to head northwest onto Concord, police said.

Responding fire paramedics freed O'Gara from behind the wheel and treated him for his injuries, but he died moments later.

Vasquez-Guillen contended soon after the crash that the other car pulled out in front of him, according to the charges. He also said he had three beers earlier but was unsure when he had his last drink, the criminal complaint continued. He was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries.

A woman also was in O'Gara's car, but she left the scene before officers arrived, said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. Officers soon located her nearby, and she went to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Ernster said.