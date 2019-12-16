seven deadly sins
The self-destructive Chargers committed seven turnovers, which the Vikings turned into 20 points.
Quarter Play Result Vikings lead
First Melvin Gordon fumble recovery by Harrison Smith Dan Bailey 26-yard FG 9-3
Second Philip Rivers interception by Smith Kirk Cousins interception by Melvin Ingram III 12-10
Second Rivers fumble recovery by Ifeadi Odenigbo Odenigbo 56-yard TD return 19-10
Third Gordon fumble recovery by Danielle Hunter Bailey 38-yard FG 22-10
Fourth Hunter Henry fumble recovery by Trae Waynes Mike Boone 2-yard TD run 39-10
Fourth Rivers interception by Mike Hughes Britton Colquitt 56-yard punt 39-10
Fourth Rivers interception by Anthony Harris Vikings run out clock 39-10
