seven deadly sins

The self-destructive Chargers committed seven turnovers, which the Vikings turned into 20 points.

Quarter Play Result Vikings lead

First Melvin Gordon fumble recovery by Harrison Smith Dan Bailey 26-yard FG 9-3

Second Philip Rivers interception by Smith Kirk Cousins interception by Melvin Ingram III 12-10

Second Rivers fumble recovery by Ifeadi Odenigbo Odenigbo 56-yard TD return 19-10

Third Gordon fumble recovery by Danielle Hunter Bailey 38-yard FG 22-10

Fourth Hunter Henry fumble recovery by Trae Waynes Mike Boone 2-yard TD run 39-10

Fourth Rivers interception by Mike Hughes Britton Colquitt 56-yard punt 39-10

Fourth Rivers interception by Anthony Harris Vikings run out clock 39-10