The woman accused of plunging a knife into her live-in boyfriend’s heart drew police to their home twice in less than 45 minutes because of her erratic behavior before officers returned one last time to investigate the stabbing, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Zara J. Case, 35, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the death Saturday of Joseph “Moochie” McRunnel, 39, at the apartment they shared in the 900 block of 15th Avenue SE. Case remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Thursday.

The complaint noted that McRunnel was known by his parents, neighbors and friends as a “calm, passive person,” while Case was “volatile and confrontational when high or drunk.”

Case told police soon after the killing that she had recently left substance abuse rehabilitation and was addicted to methamphetamines and alcohol for the past 15 years.

Friend Ashley Gross said in an interview the day after the killing that McRunnel “had just got a great job at a brewery and loved her with all his heart. ... In the years past, he was a vagabond crust punk in Dinkytown [asking for money] with a sign that offered the best dirty jokes you’d ever hear.”

Gross added that “I swear I predicted this. I knew she was crazy, but what do you do when someone loves someone so deeply? I truly hope she gets life in prison.”

Zara Case and Joseph McRunnel

According to the complaint:

Police were called to the address about 5:25 a.m. by a man in a different apartment who said Case broke his window, and that he moved his refrigerator against the door to keep Case from breaking in.

Officers located Case, who was naked from the waist down and “extremely intoxicated,” and sent her back to her apartment.

The neighbor called again about 5:45 a.m. and said Case was again trying to get in his apartment. With McRunnel’s help, Case was led back to their apartment.

The third call came at 6:06 a.m., this time with a report that Case was on the street corner and screaming that McRunnel had stabbed himself.

Officers located McRunnel in the apartment. He was stabbed in the chest and had bite marks on right shoulder and arm, and cuts to his abdomen.

McRunnel seemed to police to be unaware that he had been stabbed, saying, “It’s just a tattoo ... I just touched myself.”

Police saw broken glass on the scene and initially thought McRunnel had cut himself. First responders did not initially believe the wound was potentially fatal.

McRunnel was taken to HCMC and died there. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said the knife went more than 4 inches into his chest and severed his right ventricle.

Police located in the apartment a large kitchen knife with blood on it.

Case told officers “I stabbed him. That’s all there is to it. We were ... angry. He accidentally got stabbed, and now he’s dead. I am going to prison forever.”