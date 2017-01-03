A father and mother have been charged with neglect in the death of their 7-year-old son, who received no professional medical attention for his many bruises, wounds and emotional difficulties before he died on a vomit-stained mattress in their Plymouth home.

Timothy D. Johnson, 39, and Sarah N. Johnson, 38, were charged in Hennepin County District Court last week by summons with gross-misdemeanor child neglect in connection with the March 30, 2015, death of son Seth Johnson.

Both have court appearances scheduled for Jan. 31. Telephone messages were left Tuesday with both seeking reaction to the allegations.

The criminal complaints detail the extensive trauma that Seth endured until his death from an inflamed pancreas and possible infections in various wounds.

For the final weekend of Seth’s life, the ailing boy was left in the care of his 16-year-old brother while the Johnsons were out of town for a wedding, the complaint noted.

Seth, who first joined the Johnson family through foster care and was later adopted, was severely underdeveloped physically and had numerous scrapes and bruises on his body at the time of his death.

The parents had “issues with going to doctors” and chose not to seek medical attention for his many physical difficulties, the charging document read.

In a Facebook posting soon after Seth’s death, the Johnsons wrote about how religious faith got them through their overwhelming grief.

“We couldn’t walk, we didn’t know how to get out of bed ... And you came,” the posting read. “You stood by us, you took us by the hand, you fed us, watched over our children, loved them, cleaned our home, prayed for us & over us. you came together as the body of Christ and provided for us spiritually, emotionally, physically & financially.”

The Johnsons took to the internet and started a fundraising page that featured a photo of Seth, their “ very quiet and hurting little boy,” with a toothy grin and his eyeglasses slightly askew.

They wrote that their “bright and beautiful boy died unexpectedly.” The Johnsons listed six surviving siblings while seeking $7,000 for funeral expenses and to help the family while Timothy Johnson took a leave from work. Donations topped the goal by several hundred dollars.

According to the complaints against the Johnsons:

Police arrived at the home in the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane N. about 7:40 a.m. and located Seth on the bathroom floor, with Timothy Johnson trying to resuscitate the boy. Emergency medical responders declared the child dead at the scene.

Seth’s body had bruises on his face, arms, chest, buttocks and lower torso, as well as “breaks on his skin on the majority of his body,” the complaints read.

At age 3, while a foster child in the home, Seth was seen by a doctor for a routine exam and was found to be a “thriving, conversant preschooler,” according to the complaints. The Johnsons adopted Seth at age 4 and home-schooled him. Another routine medical exam at age 5 raised no concerns.

In the weeks leading up to Seth’s death, however, the boy’s behavior took a turn for the worse, according to the parents. He stopped sleeping, would shake on occasion and developed blisters and other marks on his legs, along with lesions on his heels, which suggest a lack of mobility.

Neither parent offered law enforcement an explanation other than to say the boy was always hurting himself. They said he would throw himself down stairs and was hitting his head.

Despite Seth’s mounting difficulties, they never sought medical attention for him. “They had ‘issues with going to doctors,’ ” the charging documents quoted the Johnsons are conveying.

They said they didn’t want Seth on any medication and relied on their own research. They concluded Seth was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and from a traumatic brain injury. The Johnsons said Seth was a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome, but authorities found no record of such a diagnosis.

As Seth’s behavior worsened, the Johnsons increased his vitamin intake and treated his wounds with antibiotic skin ointment Neosporin and “medical honey,” the complaints continued.

On the weekend before Seth’s death, the boy was being watched by his 16-year-old brother while Nicole and Tim Johnson left town for a wedding.

The teen called the parents on March 29, a Sunday, and said Seth wasn’t eating or interacting. While under the teen’s care that weekend, Seth stopped talking and couldn’t get out of bed.

The Johnsons were about to leave the wedding early on that Sunday but stayed once they learned Seth had eaten some Cheerios.

When the couple arrived home that Sunday night, Seth was on the floor and unresponsive. “They prayed for his health,” at that moment, the complaint read. The boy did not react.

The parents picked up Seth, sat him at the dinner table and put two small bites of pizza in his mouth. They bathed him, put him on a mattress for the night with no blanket or pillow.

They said they contemplated seeking medical care for Seth but decided to wait until morning to decide.

The next morning, Timothy Johnson found Seth unresponsive on the mattress and covered in vomit. They cleaned him off and began CPR. Then, they called 911.