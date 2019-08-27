A 47-year-old unlicensed motorist spent the evening drinking booze, at times while driving, before she fatally ran over her boyfriend and sped away from their northwestern Minnesota home, according to charges.

Beth R. Windus, of Gonvick, was charged Tuesday in Polk County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death late Friday of Jonathon N. Sundquist, 51, outside the couple’s home on 420th Avenue SE. Windus remains jailed without bail ahead of Sept. 10 hearing.

A preliminary breath test given to Windus by a sheriff’s deputy soon after Sundquist’s death measured her blood alcohol content at 0.162%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

She acknowledged drinking four beers, a mixed vodka drink and a shot of whiskey in the time before hitting Sundquist, the charges read. She also admitted drinking beer while driving around with Sundquist that evening, the criminal complaint continued.

Windus has not have a valid driver’s license since it was revoked in October 2016. She was still on probation at the time of this incident and was under court order not to drink visit bars or liquor stores and not to drive without a license.

According to the complaint:

A sheriff’s deputy summoned to the home about 11:55 p.m. located Sundquist on the ground at the end of the drive. He was bleeding from the head and had no pulse. A doctor at the scene soon declared Sundquist dead.

Windus, who works at the Sportsman’s Lodge in nearby Pine Lake, drove to her boss’ home. Her boss told authorities that Windus appeared frightened and said, “it’s bad.”

Law enforcement caught up with Windus, who explained that Sundquist “had been really crabby,” was mad that she did not cook for him and was throwing things around the house hours before he was run over.

Once Sundquist calmed down, he and Windus went out for dinner, where they argued while waiting for their takeout order. She drove back to their place and ordered Sundquist out of the pickup truck. She backed up, felt a “thump, thump” and saw Sundquist on the ground and sped off, according to the charges.

Windus said she felt she did “something bad,” the complaint read, but did not mean to run over Sundquist.