A burglary investigation in Eagan resulted in a 20-year-old man’s arrest and connects roughly 140 similar crimes across the Twin Cities area over the past several months.

Nijel J. Meux, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Dakota County District Court with first-degree burglary in connection with the theft of two vehicles from an Eagan couple’s garage and other valuables from inside the home. Three 16-year-olds also were charged in the late-night burglary, according to the criminal complaint against Meux.

“This burglary was identified as connected to a series of burglaries involving a gang known as the Irv Boys who are responsible for over 140 incidents in a four-month period affecting 36 cities throughout the metro area,” the complaint read.

Meux’s home in north Minneapolis “is known to be a hangout location” for the Irv Boys, the complaint continued.

According to the complaint against Meux:

The couple in the home noticed overnight that their SUV, a van, cellphones, a laptop and the woman’s purse were missing. A second laptop, used by the woman for work, also was missing.

That afternoon, police in Minneapolis told their Eagan counterparts that the van was recovered and a suspect was in custody.

Authorities fired up one of the laptops, and it showed that Meux’s image had been captured on the device’s security feature, as well as it documenting that it had been at his home.

A police search of Meux’s home turned up items stolen from the Eagan residence.

Meux told police that he drove himself and the three 16-year-olds to the Eagan home near Safari Pass and Royale Drive on the night of the break-in, and he acted as a lookout while the others went inside.

The stolen items were brought back to his home, and he “admitted to turning on the laptop to see if it worked,” the complaint read. “At this time, the security system of the laptop captured a picture of himself.”

All three 16-year-olds pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, said Eagan police detective Dan Spiess.

Meux was charged by summons and remains free ahead of a Jan. 6 court appearance. A message was left with him seeking his response to the allegations.