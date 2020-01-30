A Chanhassen man was killed in a snowmobile rollover near his family’s cabin in northeastern Becker County on Saturday, according to reports.

Troy Lee Eggers, 50, was riding the snowmobile near the Wilderness Bay Resort by the Becker-Hubbard County line on Saturday morning, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report around 10:30 a.m. Saturday that the snowmobile had rolled over on Wilderness Bay Road. Eggers was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to authorities.

Other agencies, including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the response.

The rollover happened near Eggers’ family cabin, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife and two children.