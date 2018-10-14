Running back Dalvin Cook was expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, but after a pregame workout at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings decided to rest their star running back.

Cook is inactive, meaning running back Latavius Murray will get his third start of the season in Cook’s place.

Two young tackles will step into more prominent roles to protect the edges for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Rashod Hill, the third-year tackle, will make his second NFL start on the left side as Riley Reiff is ruled out due to a lingering foot injury. Rookie Brian O’Neill, the second-round pick, will make his first NFL start at right tackle.

Also making his first start this season is safety George Iloka, who said Friday he’s ready to return to the lineup after playing mostly special teams in the first five games. Starter Andrew Sendejo has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

Rookie Jalyn Holmes is expected to again contribute at defensive end with only starters Danielle Hunter and Stephen Weatherly available in front of him.

Vikings’ inactives: Cook (hamstring), Reiff (foot), Sendejo (groin), Griffen (not injury related), Bower (ankle), QB Kyle Sloter and LB Devante Downs.

Meanwhile, three former Vikings are inactive for the Cardinals between quarterback Sam Bradford, receiver Kendall Wright and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Cardinals’ inactives: Bradford, Wright, Odenigbo, WR Trent Sherfield, RB T.J. Logan, OL Blaine Clausell and OL Korey Cunningham.