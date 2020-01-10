The three-way speakers, Prince and Lizzo posters and signature chandeliers are all hung. Now, all that’s needed at the Minneapolis installment of Live Nation’s Fillmore-branded concert venues is staff to work the doors, stage and bars before the Feb. 12 opening gig.

An ambitious new North Loop music hall run by the international concert corporation that also owns Ticketmaster, the Fillmore offered media representatives a preview tour Friday timed to a job fair this weekend.

Live Nation representatives will meet with applicants Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the near-finished venue, located next to Target Field Station at 525 N. 5th St. They are looking for bar and restaurant workers, security and stage team members, ticket sellers and other general venue staff.

The 1,800-person, two-story club also features an adjoining burger bar called Trax and a VIP bar called B.G.’s Lounge, named after legendary concert promoter Bill Graham, who booked artists like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin at the original Fillmore in San Francisco.

It all adjoins a new 160-room Element by Westin hotel, due to open next week.

“It’s done. It’s ready!” cheered the Fillmore’s new general manager, Tad Dugan, who had run a Salt Lake City club called the Depot for Live Nation.

The Fillmore Minneapolis, Live Nation's ambitious new two-story 1,850-capacity music venue opened for a preview.

Unlike many of the eight other Fillmores around the country — as well as Live Nation’s dozens of House of Blues rock clubs — the Minneapolis Fillmore was built from the ground up in partnership with United Properties, the development arm of the Pohlad family, which also owns the Minnesota Twins.

Live Nation representatives stressed the “top-of-the-line” production elements incorporated into the new structure. Those include tiered seats providing excellent sightlines in the large, 500-capacity balcony. There are also rounded columns and “air pockets” in the walls and ceilings to soften the acoustics during concerts (and keep noise out of the adjoining hotel).

Visually, the room plays up the psychedelic history of the Fillmore brand name as well as Minnesota’s own storied musical past. Downstairs bars are lined with day-glo-colored, hippie-happy murals lit by black lights, one featuring a guy who looks a whole lot like Father John Misty and another with a woman about to eat an apple.

Both the entryway and the upstairs VIP bar boast concert posters from some of Minnesota’s best-known music makers, including the Replacements, Lizzo, Atmosphere, Owl City, the Jayhawks, Bob Dylan and Prince. The purple legend is also emblazoned across a mural near the second-floor bar.

Most eye-catching of all, four shimmering, ornate chandeliers hang over the large, wood dance floor in front of the tall stage. The chandeliers were a trademark of the original Fillmore and are featured in all the newly franchised outlets, including Denver, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

“We intend to give fans the best concert experiences they’ve ever had and earn their trust to spend their hard-earned money here,” said David Fortin, senior vice president of marketing from Live Nation’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Fortin made that comment after being asked about ticket prices. With the large number of VIP/premium-priced tickets and accompanying Ticketmaster fees, many fans have wondered if the Fillmore’s hi-fi production will come at too high a price.

The grand-opening concerts Feb. 12-14 with Brandi Carlile started at $112 per ticket and went up to over $600 for Live Nation-brand “platinum” tickets after fees.

The venue will open its box office on a daily basis starting Feb. 1 so fans can buy tickets in person and avoid online fees. Fillmore tickets already are available at the Varsity Theater, a smaller Minneapolis venue also run by Live Nation.

Around 40 concerts have been announced for the venue, including Motion City Soundtrack’s hometown reunion shows Feb. 15-17, Yung Gravy (Feb. 21), Buddy Guy (Feb. 27), Rüfüs Du Sol (Feb. 28-29), Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros. (March 10) and Evanescence (May 14). All shows are on sale now through Ticketmaster.