As a weekend winter storm aims to dump 5 to 12 inches of fresh snow across much of Minnesota, the chance of major spring flooding is quickly rising.

The National Weather Service issued a flood update Thursday that showed the chance of major flooding has increased along the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers as well as the Crow, Cannon and St. Croix rivers.

Over the last two weeks, steady snowfall has added another inch of water to the deep snowpack that blankets most of the state. The heavy, wet snow forecast to fall this weekend will add even more, according to Craig Schmidt, senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Cold weather to date has kept much of the winter’s snowpack from melting, leaving more snow on the ground heading into the spring thaw.

“This year has been different because a lot of times it would snow early in the year and then we would lose some. Snow some more, lose some,” Schmidt said. “Every flake that’s fallen is pretty much still out there.”

And that could spell trouble if spring temperatures soar, creating a fast melt that overloads rivers and streams.

For now, however, cooler than normal temperatures could slow the melt. Schmidt said temperatures over the next couple weeks may rise into the 30s during the day and fall into the 20s at night, which is perfect for a gradual thaw. A higher sun angle also will melt some snow, he said.

That adds up to a gentle melt.

“At least that’s what we’re seeing for now,” Schmidt said.