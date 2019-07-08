When two music legends share a bill, it's almost obligatory that they perform a number together. But Chaka Khan and Michael McDonald went above and beyond the call of duty Sunday night during a Mystic Lake Casino concert that proved "oldies" can be just as fresh as they were four decades ago.

During Khan's opening set, the former Doobie Brother came out for a rendition of "You Belong To Me," the '70s hit he co-wrote with Carly Simon. Kahn returned the favor in the second half of the show, bringing along her back-up singers for "What's Goin' On," Not a surprise since McDonald is an unabashed fan of Motown music and Khan won one of her 10 Grammys for her cover of the Marvin Gaye smash in 2003.

But the pair weren't done. To close the show, the two found the gospel heart of "Takin' It To the Streets" with Khan taking the crowd to church with her seemingly effortless vocal attack. She may be 66, but the former Rufus band member showed she remains one of pop music's most youthful singers.

McDonald isn't Khan's equal at the mike -- who is? -- but he can still hit the high notes and his soulful piano playing was put to good use in renditions of rocking "Sweet Freedom" and the ballad, "I Can Let Go Now."

Thank goodness both artists are still takin' their talents to the streets.