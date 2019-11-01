A chain-reaction crash involving 12 to 15 vehicles on Hwy. 77 between Interstate 35E and Cliff Road in Eagan closed the northbound lanes of Hwy. 77 around 6 a.m. Friday, but is now open. according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In the north metro, Interstate 35 northbound between Harris and North Branch is shut down due to a crash and will be closed for some time, according to the Chisago County sheriff.

Metro highways were slick in spots early Friday morning due to a combination of a light rain and flurries.