A chain-reaction crash involving 12 to 15 vehicles on Hwy. 77 between Interstate 35E and Cliff Road in Eagan closed the northbound lanes of Hwy. 77 around 6 a.m. Friday, but is now open. according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In the north metro, Interstate 35 northbound between Harris and North Branch is shut down due to a crash and will be closed for some time, according to the Chisago County sheriff.
Metro highways were slick in spots early Friday morning due to a combination of a light rain and flurries.
Man killed, wife injured in Highland Park shooting; St. Paul's 27th homicide of year
Police said the incident occurred on the 1300 block of Davern Street at about 2:15 a.m.
Wausau man charged with homicide in fatal crash
A man is facing homicide charges in a fatal crash in Wausau that investigators say was caused by huffing.
Minnesota reports 1st flu death of season
Minnesota has reported its first flu death of the season.
Minnesota is now drinking alone when it comes to 3.2 beer
Starting Friday, Minnesota will have the distinction of being the last state in the nation to sell 3.2% alcohol beer — the often maligned weak…