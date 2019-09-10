Total compensation: $8,037,001 for the year ended June 30, 2019

Salary: $957,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $2,008,183

Other compensation: $45,688

Value realized on vesting shares: $5,026,130

New stock options: 60,222

CEO pay ratio: 171 to 1

Median employee pay: $64,371

Total shareholder return: 41.9 percent

Note: Kummeth’s compensation was the highest since he joined Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne as CEO in April 2013 — and $3.3 million more from the previous year — thanks mainly to $5 million worth of previously issued restricted stock awards that vested last year.

Under Kummeth’s leadership, the maker of biotechnology regents and instruments for research and diagnostic labs made more than a dozen acquisitions and nearly doubled its annual revenue to $714 million for the last fiscal year.

The company’s share price has had a total return of 233% during his tenure, outpacing the 88% return of the S&P 500 index. That market out performance helped increase the value of Kummeth’s long-term equity awards.

Kummeth also earned his largest annual performance bonus, $2 million, a 25% increase over the previous year and a 159% of the targeted amount for the year.