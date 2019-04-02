Benjamin Fowke III, Xcel Energy Inc. chairman, president, CEO

Total compensation: $26,161,963 for the year ended Dec. 31

Salary: $1,250,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $2,883,400

Other compensation: $59,124

Value realized on vesting shares: $21,969,439

Median employee pay: $108,946

CEO pay ratio: 112:1

Total 2018 shareholder return: 5.8 percent

Note: Fowke’s 2018 compensation come mostly from his previously issued restricted stock awards that vested during the year. The company doesn’t award stock options to executives but it does award performance-based restricted stock awards based on total shareholder return, carbon emission reductions and for time served.

Most of Fowke’s compensation, $22 million worth, came from previously issued restricted stock awards. Fowke realized $8.6 million for the vesting of restricted stock awards tied to a relative total shareholder return measure and another $5.7 million that was tied to carbon emission reduction goals.

For the 2016 to 2018 performance period the total return for Xcel’s shares was 51.1 percent, in the 78th percentile among a peer group of 21 publicly traded energy services companies. The company also exceed the maximum target for the carbon emission reduction goal.

Fowke’s annual cash incentive pay also increased 43 percent to $2.9 million — his largest annual cash incentive award. The award is based on operational goals including customer satisfaction, reliability and employee and public safety goals as well as financial measures. The company earned $2.47 per share which was above goals and kicked in a funding multiplier for the annual incentive award so Fowke and other executives earned 177 percent of the target.