Patrick McHale, Graco Inc. president and CEO

Total compensation: $47,164,332 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017

Salary: $792,200

Non-equity incentive pay: $1,188,300

Other compensation: $12,760

Exercised stock options: $45,171,072

Value realized on vesting shares: $0

New stock options: 488,094

Total 2017 shareholder return: 65.6 percent

Note: McHale took home $39 million more than in 2016 thanks to previously issued stock options he exercised during the year. McHale, who became CEO of Minneapolis-based Graco in June 2007, exercised options that were initially granted in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

McHale also more than doubled his annual cash inventive payout from 2016. The company’s annual cash bonus is based on sales and EPS and the maker of equipment and systems that move fluids and powdered materials reported record annual revenue of $1.46 billion, up 11 percent from 2016; and adjusted earnings per share up 504 percent from 2016. Both figures were above the targeted levels for the year.

During McHale’s tenure as CEO, the stock has had a total return of more than 310 percent. That performance greatly exceeded the total return of the S&P 500’s total return of 118 percent during that time.

Because of where Graco’s fiscal year ended, Graco did not have to report its ratio of CEO to worker pay, which is a new requirement for this year.

