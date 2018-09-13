Charles Kummeth Bio-Techne Corp.

President, CEO

Total compensation: $4,752,697 for the year ended June 30, 2018

Salary: $911,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $1,610,925

Other compensation: $42,860

Value realized on vesting shares: $2,187,912

New stock options: 78,288

Total shareholder return: 27.1 percent

CEO pay ratio: 131:1

Median employee pay: $73,840

Note: Bio-Techne shareholders have given the nonbinding "say-on-pay" vote on executive compensation declining approval the previous two years. At last year's annual meeting, the vote barely passed with only 56.8 percent approval of their executive compensation plan.

In response, the board launched a shareholder engagement plan that resulted in additional disclosures regarding the policies. The board said pay has aligned with company performance and credited Kummeth with driving a strategy of growth that included investment in the company and growth through acquisitions. During fiscal 2018, the company announced or closed on four acquisitions.

Kummeth, who became CEO of Minneapolis-based company in 2013, took home $4.76 million, a 78 percent increase over the previous year. That included 3.5 percent increase to his base salary. Kummeth earned his largest annual incentive cash bonus for achieving 142 percent of the annual incentives target for fiscal 2018 that included operating income and organic revenue growth goals.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, Bio-Techne had annual revenue of $643 million, up 14 percent, and $231 in consolidated adjusted operating income.

