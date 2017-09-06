Central Minnesota high school students raised their flags Wednesday to protest a school ban on flying them. And they won.

Administrators at ROCORI High School, which serves students from Rockville, Cold Spring, and Richmond, initiated the ban at the start of this school year after students last spring flew the Confederate flag on vehicles parked at the school. School officials said the sight of those flags was offensive and caused concern among other students.

On Wednesday, high school students protested the ban, which was scheduled to go into effect next week. About 25 vehicles flying American flags were parked Wednesday in the school lot, school officials said.

By the time school let out on Wednesday, student leaders and school administrators reached a compromise and the ban on flying flags or banners was removed from the student handbook. Incidents caused by offensive flags or banners would be handled on a “case-by-case” basis, ROCORI Superintendent Scott Staska said.

When school officials decided on the flag ban, they said the issue wasn’t with students who flew the American flag. But a ban had to apply to “all or none.” “Either all flags can be displayed and flown or none of the flags can be accepted,” officials said in a statement explaining the ban. “While the ROCORI School District preference would be to have respectful, appropriate and positive displays, the fact that this was not the outcome in the spring resulted in the action to limit the displays.”

The controversy over the ban that prompted the protest and discussions on Wednesday raised awareness over the issue that some symbols can be harmful, Staska said. “The issue is about respect.”

School officials said the goal is to balance the rights and interests of all students.

“The conversations focused on the issue of flags that might cause other students to be threatened, uncomfortable, or feel unsafe in the school setting,” school officials said in a written statement released Wednesday. “Student leaders have offered to help support an approach that allows American flags to be displayed on vehicles while, at the same time, helping to encourage respect for others. The students want their peers to feel safe and comfortable in school and understand that other flags can be disruptive and harmful or cause emotional responses in others.”