Central Intelligence
Indians: Matt Belisle, who stepped in as closer last season for the Twins, has been designated for assignment after posting a 5.59 ERA in seven appearances. Belisle is praised for his professionalism, but could not get batters out for the Indians.
Royals: The light bulb is starting to come on for Jorge Soler. He worked with a private hitting instructor during the offseason and now studies pitchers scouting’s reports like never before. The result: He entered Thursday batting .315 with a .436 on base percentage and a .953 on base-plus-slugging percentage.
Tigers: Lefthander Daniel Norris had groin surgery on Thursday and faces a two to three month rehabilitation program. Norris was bothered by groin problems last year and though he was healthy early this year. But a decrease in velocity led to a muscular decompression procedure on his left groin and pelvic region.
White Sox: While the Twins have called up Fernando Romero, White Sox fans are eagerly awaiting the promotion of top prospect Michael Kopech. Kopech’s fastball has been timed at a ridiculous 103 miles per hour. He’s 0-1 with a 2.67 ERA at Class AAA Charlotte but needs to improve his changeup before he gets the call.
