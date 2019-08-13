Three years after a St. Anthony police officer shot and killed Philando Castile, his Central High School classmates are keeping his memory alive.

The fourth-annual Central Honors Philando event on Aug. 18 will include performances by local artists including PaviElle French and Maria Isa, as well as kids' activities, food and a raffle. The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dunning Recreation Center in St. Paul.

Castile, a 2001 Central graduate, was killed during a traffic stop in July 2016. A jury acquitted Jeronimo Yanez, the officer who shot him, the following year.

Central alumni organized Central Honors Philando with Castile's family and friends, according to a news release.

"It is an opportunity for community-building, peaceful dialogue and healing," the release said.

For more information about Central Honors Philando, visit centralhonorsphilando.org.

EMMA NELSON