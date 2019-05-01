NOW STARTING AT CENTER …
The Vikings have had six centers start 735 out of 832 regular-season games (88.3%) over 54 seasons from 1962-2015. Here are the top 10 in number of games started at center:
Games Player Years played
240 Mick Tingelhoff 1962-78
123 Matt Birk 1998-2008
101 Dennis Swilley 1978-83, ’85-87
93 John Sullivan 2008-15
92 Jeff Christy 1993-99
86 Kirk Lowdermilk 1985-92
48 Joe Berger 2011-16
27 Pat Elflein 2017-present
17 Adam Schreiber 1990-93
13 Bill Lapham 1961
