NOW STARTING AT CENTER …

The Vikings have had six centers start 735 out of 832 regular-season games (88.3%) over 54 seasons from 1962-2015. Here are the top 10 in number of games started at center:

Games Player Years played

240 Mick Tingelhoff 1962-78

123 Matt Birk 1998-2008

101 Dennis Swilley 1978-83, ’85-87

93 John Sullivan 2008-15

92 Jeff Christy 1993-99

86 Kirk Lowdermilk 1985-92

48 Joe Berger 2011-16

27 Pat Elflein 2017-present

17 Adam Schreiber 1990-93

13 Bill Lapham 1961