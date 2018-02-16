A teenage boy who was struck and killed Thursday night as he crossed Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park may have been distracted and not seen the oncoming vehicles, the State Patrol said.

Daunte Jamal Moore, 15, of Hopkins, "did not intentionally run into traffic," said Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the State Patrol.

Preliminary reports suggest that Moore may have been making or receiving a call on a cellphone when he stepped onto the highway about 6:20 p.m. at Texas Avenue., Nielson said.

A State Patrol reconstruction team on Friday continued to investigate the crash, which had both directions Hwy. 7 in the vicinity of the Shoppes of Knollwood shut down for several hours Thursday night.

Moore was walking in the left lane of westbound Hwy. 7 when the driver of a Acura MDX passed through a green light at Texas Avenue and hit him. The force of the impact propelled him into the eastbound lanes, where he was struck by a second vehicle, the State Patrol said.

Both drivers, identified as Vance P. Dornisch, 24, of Minnetonka, and Donald F. Noack, 59, also of Minnetonka, stopped at the scene. Neither was injured and both are cooperating with authorities.

It was not immediately clear if any charges will be filed, Nielson said.