Celebrating Purim at Temple Israel

People observe the jolly festival of Purim with a beach-party themed celebration at Temple Israel, a Reform Jewish synagogue in Minneapolis on March 12, 2017. Purim, which is observed every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar (late winter/early spring), is one of the most joyous and fun holidays on the Jewish calendar. It commemorates a time when the Jewish people living in Persia were saved from extermination. Celebrations include a tradition of dressing up in costumes.