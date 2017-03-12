More from Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Celebrating Purim at Temple Israel
People observe the jolly festival of Purim with a beach-party themed celebration at Temple Israel, a Reform Jewish synagogue in Minneapolis on March 12, 2017. Purim, which is observed every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar (late winter/early spring), is one of the most joyous and fun holidays on the Jewish calendar. It commemorates a time when the Jewish people living in Persia were saved from extermination. Celebrations include a tradition of dressing up in costumes.
Photography
Loons fans gather for the first Minnesota United FC game
Soccer fan groups the Dark Clouds and the True North Elite gather before the first Minnesota United FC game at TCF Bank Stadium on March 12, 2017.
Photography
Surdyk's Liquor & Cheese Shop open on Sunday in Minneapolis
The Surdyk's Liquor & Cheese Shop in Minneapolis was open for business, selling liquor on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Yes, the 150-year old ban on Sunday liquor sales was lifted by the Minnesota Legislature, and the bill was signed by Gov. Mark Dayton, but the announced first day of legal sales was to be Sunday, July 2, four months from now.
Photography
Class 2A Final: Grand Rapids 6, Moorhead 3
Grand Rapids played Moorhead in the Class 2A boys' hockey championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Photography
Gophers, Michigan State
Game action from a Big Ten Men's hockey game between the Minnesota Gophers and Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. March, 11, 2017, at Mariucci Arena on the grounds of University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.