Help us celebrate the Taste section's 49th birthday with a screening of the classic Hollywood musical "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

Best known for "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "Bye Bye Baby" and "A Little Girl From Little Rock," this entertaining 1953 comedy about two showgirls looking for romance also includes "When Love Goes Wrong," which takes place at a Parisian sidewalk cafe, which explains the connection to Taste.

Our 10th annual Taste Night at the Heights is at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the one and only Heights Theater (3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights).

Tickets are $10 (purchase them in advance at heightstheater.com) and include entry into the cookbook raffle, where we'll be giving away copies of "The Great Minnesota Cookie Book," a collection of recipes from 15 years of the Star Tribune's holiday cookie contest. □