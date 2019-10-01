'My Aqal'

"My Aqal" is a bright orange and red nomadic house, but it's so much more. Built by Twin Cities Somali artist Ifrah Mansour along with members of the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, it's a site of music, dancing, poetry and cultural celebration. The aqal's design nods to the tradition in rural parts of Somalia of building dome-like temporary structures, and it's also meant to be a place of gathering and sharing. Throughout September, Mansour hosted performances and pop-up events, and the experiment concludes with a fashion show Sunday, featuring the Somali-owned fashion label ­Aniino Designs. Somali tea and snacks also will be available to warm you up. (6-8 p.m. Sun., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., free, Mpls., 612-338-2674, thecedar.org.)

SHEILA REGAN