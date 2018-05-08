Several blocks on Cedar Avenue reopened late Tuesday afternoon and two people were arrested after Minneapolis police closed Cedar while they looked for a man believed to be armed.

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder said a male suspect, believed to be involved in an earlier assault incident, and a woman, alleged to be aiding and abetting the man, were arrested. No injuries were reported.

At 2 p.m., authorities responded to a 911 report of an assault at 25th and Cedar Avenue S. The male fled on foot and into another residence on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue S. The woman was also inside the residence, but did not want to exit.

Several blocks were closed for a few hours as officers executed the search warrant looking for the man.

