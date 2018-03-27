Investigators on Tuesday will try to determine what sparked a fire that heavily damaged a gun shop and shooting range in Forest Lake.

“The fire does not appear to be suspicious,” said Forest Lake Fire Chief Alan Newman.

Newman said the business founded by Ben Oliver in 2011 was a “total loss,” but had few other details about the blaze the broke out about 8:40 p.m. Monday night.

The range roof collapsed, but the shop roof appeared to remain intact, Oliver said in a Facebook posting. Staff and customers in the building at 95 8th Avenue SW. got out safely, he said.

Firefighters from several departments battled the fire for hours as flames danced into the sky. Several people took video of the scene that they posted on social media.

Crews cleared the scene about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Newman said. Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene investigating, he said.

Gun instructor Birdie Zerwas said it was a “sad and difficult night” but there are things to be thankful for.

“We’re grateful for our Lakes Trading family/employees that are there for each other in tough times like this,” Zerwas wrote early Tuesday morning. “We’re grateful for the fire and police departments for doing such a wonderful job. We are grateful to all of you in our community for being so kind with your words and support as well as offering to volunteer to help us as we take this day by day.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the gun range, sparing a music store right next door, although it did suffer some smoke damage, Newman said.

As for the range, it will remained closed until further notice, Oliver said