– Investigators probing the cause of an early-morning fire Monday that destroyed a 117-year-old synagogue are examining new evidence and surveillance video hoping to learn more about what started the blaze.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials here offered few new details about the fire that ravaged The Adas Israel Congregation, saying the investigation is ongoing.

"We're working in earnest to have a resolution on this," Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan Otis said at a news briefing at Duluth City Hall. "It's important for the city of Duluth and the community of faith."

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said that investigators are knocking on hundreds of doors and reviewing hours of surveillance video in search of answers.

He said that some of the video has "been incredibly helpful."

Tusken added that investigators have no indication that there is a threat to any other places of worship.

An overnight fire engulfed and destroyed a synagogue in downtown Duluth and continued to burn many hours later Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the synagogue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. State and federal investigators have been working the fire scene ever since, trying to determine the cause of the blaze and whether it was deliberately set.

Late Monday, officials said there had been no known threats made against the congregation. At that time, police had interviewed "several people of interest," they said, but investigators had yet to discover evidence that would suggest arson.

After meeting with investigators and insurance adjusters Tuesday, Phillip Sher, past president of the synagogue, expressed little concern that the fire was a hate crime.

"I personally, nor are any of my members worried about that," Sher said. "We found no graffiti. None of us have received any warnings or threats."

Sher added that he is filled with gratitude for community support.

No one was inside the synagogue at the time the fire broke out, but one firefighter was treated and released for injuries caused by falling debris.

The fire comes as three significant observances for the Jewish faith draw near. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sunset on Sept. 29. Yom Kippur, the faith's holiest day of the year, begins at sunset on Oct. 8. The harvest holiday of Sukkot begins at sunset on Oct. 13 and runs until sunset on Oct. 20.

The Adas Israel congregation was formed in 1885, and the cornerstone of the 7,900-square-foot location was laid in 1901 before construction was completed in 1902.

Duluth is home to one other synagogue — Temple Israel — which is located about 1¼ miles northeast of Adas Israel and is affiliated with the Reform and Reconstructionist movements.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the tip line at 1-888-283-3473.