Catt Sadler is exiting “E! News,” after seven years of serving as a co-anchor on the program.

On her blog, Sadler wrote that there was a "massive disparity" in pay between her and her "similarly situated" male co-host. "When E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn't just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years."

Sadler wrote that she and her team asked "for what I know I deserve" and were denied repeatedly.

According to the New York Post, Sadler is scheduled to announce her departure on Wednesday’s edition of the program.

“We wish Catt Sadler all the best in her endeavors following her decision to leave ‘E! News,'” an E! spokesperson told TheWrap in a statement Monday. “We will miss having Catt on set and appreciate her many contributions.”

In addition to “E! News,” which Sadler joined in 2010, she also has served as host for a number of E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” shows, and is one of three hosts on the daytime talk show “Daily Pop,” which launched in May.

Prior to coming aboard E!, Sadler worked as an entertainment reporter in the San Francisco Bay Area, and at Indianapolis Fox affiliate WXIN.