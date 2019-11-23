Catie Skaja scored two goals and Sydney Scobee stopped 32 shots — 18 in the third period — as the No. 1 Gophers edged No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Amsoil Arena in WCHA women's hockey.

The Gophers took a 2-0 lead in the game. Sarah Potomak scored her 11th goal of the season midway through the opening period. Then Catie Skaja got an unassisted goal at 2:20 of the second.

Minnesota Duluth scored twice within three minutes in the middle of the second to tie the score at 2-all. Anneke Linser of UMD scored at 8:15 and Sydney Brodt followed with a power-play goal.

The Gophers countered with more goals before the period ended to retake their two-goal lead at 4-2 Skaja got her second goal at 13:27 and Grace Zumwinkle got her team-leading 12th at 16:38.

UMD got within one gotal when Ashton Bell scored with 56 seconds left in the third after the Bulldogs pulled goalie Maddie Rooney, who finished with 22 saves.