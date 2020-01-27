Catherine Rydell, CEO of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), said she never felt qualified for any of her jobs but believes in raising your hand and saying yes to opportunities. Yet when she retires in May, her 21-year tenure will be one of the longest among Minnesota nonprofit leaders. Before joining the AAN, she was a volunteer leader as a stay-at-home mom who then became a state legislator in North Dakota. She believes that empowering her staff and giving them opportunities of their own is how the AAN has become the largest association for neurologists, with 36,000 members. Mary Post, executive director of the American Board of Anesthesiology, will take over for Rydell.

Q: How is the AAN of 2020 different from the organization you were chosen to lead in 1999?

A: In 1999, I became the third executive director and the first woman to hold the position. When I arrived, the board had just approved its first strategic plan but was focused more on operations. With the help of some key board members, we were able to evolve the governing body to be much more strategically focused. As programs and services for members grew, we expanded staff, led by a competent and innovative executive team. Continual strategic planning has become the norm, backed by data, member input and environmental scans, which tip us off to new trends and concerns. This enables us to be more proactive, rather than reactive, which is critical in the rapidly shifting health care environment.

Q: How has membership changed in the last 20 years?

A: One of the most significant aspects is that we have very strong retention rates among our U.S. members, currently at 95%. Our members feel they are getting their money's worth from the AAN, and 83 cents of every dollar in dues goes back to our members in the form of benefits, programs and services. We represent 93% of all neurologists in the U.S. And we have more than 8,000 members from 141 countries.

We have also taken a more holistic approach to recognizing that the neurologist is a member of a care team. It's becoming more the norm that when you see a neurologist, you first see an advanced practice provider who has training in neurology fundamentals and can provide more of the basic services before the neurologist comes to the exam room. We now have more than 1,400 advanced practice providers as members, and we have tailored education programs for them. We also have 300 neurology business administrators as members; they fill the crucial role of keeping our members' practices running efficiently, and we have programs and services to help them in their clinics and institutions.

We have seen more women come into neurology, from 29% of our membership in 2008 to 40% in 2019. Women and minority neurologists still face obstacles in the workplace because of gender and race. AAN has developed training programs to address those challenges, and we have created leadership programs to ensure that the leadership of the AAN and neurology in general is broad-based and representative.