CATCHING UP
Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday in Fort Myers. A look at the Twins catchers in camp:
Jason Castro, 31: The No. 1 catcher until sidelined by season-ending knee surgery in mid-May. In the final season of a three-year, $24.5 million contract. A lefthanded hitter with a .231 lifetime batting average, .311 on-base percentage and .386 slugging percentage, he is strong defensively. All-Star with Houston in 2013.
Mitch Garver, 28: Took over as the starter following Castro’s injury and had a slash line of .268/.335/.414. Righthanded hitter with some pop, could platoon with Castro, but not in his league defensively.
Willians Astudillo, 27: Caught in 16 of the 29 major league games he played last season. Intriguing pudgy fan favorite will try to make the team as a utility player. Righty rarely strikes out or walks, hit .355/.371/.516 in 93 at-bats.
Tomas Telis, 27: Has played in 122 major league games for Texas and Miami over the past five seasons (.230/.267/.298). Switch hitter has a minor league contract.
Others: Like Telis, three other catchers who have minor league deals were invited to major league camp to share work duty. None of the three — Wynston Sawyer, 27; Brian Navarreto, 24; or Ben Rortvedt, 21 — has played in the majors. Rortvedt is the team’s second-round draft choice in 2016 out of Verona, Wis.
CHRIS MILLER
