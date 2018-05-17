Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition

A nine-month residency and support from the Jerome Foundation gave emerging printmakers Bianca Pettis, Jonathan Herrera and Mike Marks plenty of time to make art. This exhibition features work they made during this residency. In Pettis' work, she plays with color and characters, approaching art through the lens of a performer background. Herrera delves into the violence inflicted upon migrants, working with a monochromatic color palette. Marks' vision is influenced by the world around him, both natural and constructed. The show was juried by Lamar Peterson, a University of Minnesota assistant professor, and Nicole Soukup, assistant curator of contemporary art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. (Opening 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Mpls. Ends June 30. highpointprintmaking.org)

alicia eler