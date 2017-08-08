It looks like a purrfect night for a cat film festival.

Taking place at CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown, the Cat Video Festival is back. Thousands of people are expected for a night of wacky film clips starring the internet's wackiest cats.

Doors open at 6 p.m with the "cat reel" starting at about 8 p.m. There is food and beer available, as well as music and fireworks. The night wraps up around 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10, while children 5 and under are free. More information here.

To prepare, we've assembled some glorious cat videos for your amusement.

Hilarious:

A classic:

Classic, part two:

One of the best:

Also, we hear there will be a celebrity cat sighting. The Twin Cities' own Pudge is scheduled to be in attendance. Read more about Pudge's fame here.

The fest is presented by myTalk 107.1 and The St. Paul Saints.