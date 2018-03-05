An online fundraiser started in memory of Philando Castile has raised enough to pay off the St. Paul School District’s entire school lunch debt, as donations continued to climb Monday.

After hitting the $100,000 milestone in December, the fundraiser — called Philando Feeds the Children — had collected enough money to cover the district’s school lunch debt a little more than a week ago, according to its webpage on YouCaring.com.

As of Monday afternoon, donations had passed the $153,000 mark. The website says the effort will “expand as we are able.”

“Philando is STILL reaching into his pocket, and helping a kid out. One by one. With your help,” according to an update on the page.

The project, the brainchild of Prof. Pamela Fergus of Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, was launched in the weeks after Castile was fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in 2016.

Students in Fergus’ diversity and ethics class started the fundraiser in memory of Castile, a nutrition supervisor at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet in St. Paul.

Philando Castile was fatally shot by police July 6, 2016, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

Fergus recently dropped off a $35,000 check for the school district, with more money to come, district officials said. That’s enough to clear the debt of nearly 1,800 students enrolled in the federal school lunch program.

Many families who still owe money haven’t formally applied for free and reduced lunch, and school district officials are urging them to sign up so the Castile lunch fund can pay off their debt too. If they don’t enroll, the fund can’t pay off their debt and the district will have to foot the bill.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 4,000 people had donated to the fundraiser online.

Nearly 70 percent of St. Paul’s 37,000 students qualify for free or reduced price lunches. But many parents either aren’t aware of the program, struggle with the application or end up earning a bit too much to qualify. Typically about 2,400 students end up owing the district for lunch at the end of the school year.