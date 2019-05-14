When Nelson Pinos taught his 6-year-old son how to ride a bike, he could not do it in the park. He had to show the boy in the basement of a church.

The native of Ecuador has lived in the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church in New Haven, Conn., since late 2017, finding sanctuary from deportation there after rejecting orders from immigration authorities to board a one-way flight to South America.

Pino’s attorneys will make oral arguments on Tuesday before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Paul to try to have his case reopened and give him a chance to not only leave the church, but also to be with his three American-born children. The case has drawn national attention, with Pinos telling CNN from the church in December: “I can’t leave this place. I have never been in jail but this is jail.”

As President Donald Trump’s administration cracks down on illegal immigration, some churches have stepped up to offer people in the country illegally sanctuary from deportation. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not make arrests at “sensitive locations” such as houses of worship. About 50 churches in Minnesota have offered to be sanctuaries for immigrants or support the sanctuary movement.

Pinos migrated to New York from Ecuador in 1993. During a trip to Minnesota the following year, he was arrested and released by immigration authorities. He returned home to New York and later said he had never received a court notification and later a deportation order issued in absentia when he didn’t show up.

Because they were mailed to a Minnesota address, he didn’t find out about the notices until 2012.

Even after he began reporting to ICE for periodic check-ins, authorities told him he was not a priority for deportation, according to attorneys.

But in October of 2017, Nelson was ordered to leave the country when he went to visit ICE for a regular status renewal. Attorney Yazmin Rodriguez said they want the court to look at whether Pinos was informed of his rights and responsibilities when he was placed in removal proceedings.

“Every person who enters the United States lawfully or unlawfully and is placed in removal proceedings should have an opportunity to be heard,” she said.

Pinos has worked as a machine setup operator at a factory for the last 15 years, paying income taxes.

“Going to Ecuador would be devastating for our family,” Kelly Pinos, his teenage daughter, wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times last year. “My siblings and I were born in New Haven and our entire life is here. We’re a close family doing exactly what most other American families do: working and studying hard, having fun.”

Kelly Pinos appeared at a news conference in Minneapolis on Monday along with her sister Arley, her father’s attorneys, and various immigration advocates.

She read a letter from Nelson Pinos in which he noted he had been in the U.S. for 26 years and had no criminal record.

“I want to be able to see my kids fulfill their hopes and dreams,” he wrote.

The Rev. Vicki Flippin of First and Summerfield led a prayer and called for people to remember the families and communities behind immigrants here illegally.

Arley Pinos said it broke her heart that her father would have to miss her middle school graduation, and driving her to her eighth-grade dance.

“I know it’s not his fault ... I hope that tomorrow those judges realize my father is a good man who deserves his day in court,” she said.